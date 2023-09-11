Ready Accountant aims to expand its footprint in the Southern cities of India by 2025

Ready Accountant, a Kolkata-based Institution for professionals, has announced its plan to expand its presence in the southern cities of India. Presently operating in three locations of Kolkata, Howrah, and Bangalore, Ready Accountant aims to establish nine more centres across the southern region by 2025. These cities include Mysore, Hubli, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

Across these centres, Ready Accountant will train around 5,000 students from the southern region by 2025, further strengthening its commitment to creating job-ready professionals.

The decision to expand into these southern cities comes amid a growing demand for specialised courses in Accountancy, Income Tax, GST, and Compliance.

“India is the fastest-growing economy. The government is targeting a five trillion economy which is only possible through the setting up of new industries and the expansion of established ones. In both these cases more and more manpower will be required. Skilled accountants will always have added advantages. Our mission is to provide more and more skilled accountants to the industries to support the Industry and at the same time make the maximum number of commerce graduates job ready,” Abhinit Singh, founder, Ready Accountant, said.

Ready Accountant is an institution managed by a group of CA/CS professionals with over a decade of experience in the industry. The institute aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical execution required in corporate environments. With its team of skilled professionals, Ready Accountant prepares students to tackle the challenges of the accounting world and ensures they are ready to excel in their careers.