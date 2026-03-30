The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams–Arts, Science, and Commerce – tomorrow on March 31 at 10 am at –rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The results will be released online by Education Minister Madan Dilawar.The announcement will take place through an official online event. Board Administrator Shakti Singh Rathore and Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore will also be present and will attend the result declaration from the board office.

Students can check their results by visiting the website, clicking on the result link, entering their roll number, and submitting the details. The digital marksheet can then be downloaded or printed for future reference.

RBSE 12 result 2026: How to check online

-Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

-Click on the “RBSE 12th Result 2026” link

-Enter your Roll Number

-Fill in the Captcha Code

-Click on Submit

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download it or take a printout for future reference

RBSE 12 result 2026: Other ways to check

Apart from the UMANG app, students can check the RBSE 12th result 2026 through:

-Official website of RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajasthan.gov.in )

-DigiLocker

-SMS services

RBSE 12 result 2026: Details required to check marksheet

To access your marksheet from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, keep the following details ready:

-Roll Number

-Date of Birth (if required)

-Application/Registration Number (in some cases)

-Captcha Code (as displayed on the screen)

These details are necessary to log in and securely view or download your marksheet online.

RBSE 12 result 2026: Passing criteria explained

The passing criteria set by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education require students to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and, where applicable, 33% separately in both theory and practical exams, along with an overall aggregate of at least 33%.

This ensures students have a basic understanding of every subject and demonstrate both conceptual and practical knowledge; those who do not meet the criteria in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams to improve their results.