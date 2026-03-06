The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026. According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their application forms until March 8, by 9 pm. The deadline to pay the application fee is March 8, by 11:50 pm through the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Once the registration window closes, the agency will begin the next stages of the examination process. These include opening the application correction window, releasing the city intimation slip and issuing admit cards for candidates who have successfully registered.

The NTA has also advised applicants to carefully follow the instructions while filling in personal details and uploading required documents on the candidate portal available on the official NEET website. Uploading incorrect documents or not following the prescribed format may lead to rejection of the application.

Here are the key instructions issued by the agency for uploading images and documents.

NEET UG 2026 registration: Photograph upload instructions

Candidates must upload a passport-size photograph in the specified format while filling out the application form.

The photograph should be recent and in colour, taken against a clear white or light-coloured background. The candidate’s face must be clearly visible, without any shadows or filters.

The image must be in JPG or JPEG format, and the file size should generally be between 10 KB and 200 KB. The photograph should show the candidate’s full face with both ears visible.

Candidates should avoid wearing caps, sunglasses, or heavy accessories that may cover facial features. The photograph should also not be blurred, pixelated, or scanned from an old image.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Signature upload instructions

Applicants are also required to upload a scanned image of their signature while completing the application process.

The signature should be done using black ink on white paper. Only the candidate’s signature should appear in the image, without any additional marks or text.

The scanned file must be in JPG or JPEG format, with a file size generally between 4 KB and 30 KB. The signature should be clear and readable, as it will be verified during later stages of the examination.

Candidates must ensure that the uploaded signature matches the one used on official documents and exam attendance sheets.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important documents to upload

Apart from the photograph and signature, candidates should keep certain documents ready before starting the application process.

These include the Class 10 certificate or marksheet for date of birth verification, Class 12 details or an appearing certificate, and a valid photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories must upload a category certificate for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or EWS, if applicable. Those applying under the PwBD quota must also submit the required disability certificate.

Applicants should also keep their permanent and correspondence address details ready, along with scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details before submitting the application form. After the registration window closes on March 8, the NTA will open the application correction window from March 10 to March 12, allowing applicants to edit permitted fields and correct any mistakes made during registration.