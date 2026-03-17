Navodaya result 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Tuesday announced the results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 6. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their results online.

Candidates can check their selection status through the official portals — cbseit.in and navodaya.gov.in — by entering their login credentials.

How to check JNVST Class 6 result

The result-checking process has been made straightforward for students and parents. To access the scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the “View JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 (Individual)” link, and enter details such as roll number and date of birth.

Once submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and print the scorecard for future use during the admission process.

The JNVST is conducted every year for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are residential schools run under the Ministry of Education to provide quality education, especially to students from rural areas.

Exam pattern and scorecard details

The entrance test consists of three sections — Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language — carrying a total of 80 questions for 100 marks. The Mental Ability section has the highest weightage, followed by Arithmetic and Language sections.

The scorecard includes key details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, category, district, school details, section-wise marks, and overall result status.

Apart from the online portals, the results will also be made available at the offices of local authorities, including the District Education Officer, District Magistrate, and regional NVS offices.

The Samiti is also expected to release region-wise selection lists in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of selected candidates.

Students who are not selected are encouraged to explore other academic opportunities and keep track of updates through the official website.