MPBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Today @mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 are scheduled to be declared today. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their scorecards online through the official website once the results are declared. The announcement marks a crucial moment for lakhs of students across the state, bringing an end to their long wait for academic outcomes.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and admit card details ready to avoid any delay while checking their results online. The scorecards will be available on the official MPBSE website https://mpresults.nic.in where students can log in and download their marksheets for future reference.

Additionally, students can also check their MP Board Class 10th and 12th on Indian Express Education Portal here.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Students can check MPBSE Class 10 & 12 results online using roll numbers on the official website and download their scorecard.

-Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

-On the homepage, click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026.”

-Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Carefully verify all details, including your name and subject-wise marks.

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to avoid any last-minute issues while checking the result.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: official websites to check scorecard

Students can check their MP Board Class 10 and 12 results on the following official websites:

–https://mpresults.nic.in

–https://mpbse.nic.in

–https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Details required to check scorecard

Students should carefully enter all details to avoid errors while checking the result.

-Roll number

-Application number (if asked)

-Admit card details (as mentioned on hall ticket)

-Access to official MPBSE result website

-Correct login credentials to submit and view scorecard

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: What is passing criteria

Students must secure the minimum passing marks set by MPBSE to qualify. Generally, a student needs at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical/internal assessments where applicable.

Those who are unable to pass in one or two subjects may get an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations as per board guidelines.