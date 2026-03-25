The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 on Wednesday. Students can now check their scorecards online through the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSKMP) portal – rskmp.in

MP Board Class 5, 8 Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for MP Board 2026 Class 5 is recorded at 95.14 per cent and for 8th, it is 93.83 percent. As per the latest updates, the gender-wise pass percentage for class 5th girls are 96.19%, and for boys it is 94.15%

The board has completed the evaluation process on schedule, ensuring the timely declaration of results.

Additional data such as district-wise performance, gender-wise pass percentage and school-level statistics are also expected to be released.

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026 Topper list

The toppers list has not yet been announced. We will update as soon as and when they are announced.

Result access and next steps

Students can access their results by visiting rskmp.in and entering their roll number or required credentials. The marksheets available online are provisional, and original documents will be issued later through schools.

Students are advised to review all details on their scorecards carefully. In case of errors, they should immediately contact their respective schools. The board may also open re-evaluation or rechecking options as per its standard policy.

The MP Board has streamlined its result process in recent years to ensure faster and more efficient declaration.