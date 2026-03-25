The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is set to release the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 on Wednesday. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials so they can view their results online. The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSKMP) portal will host the results.

Where to view the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results

The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 scorecards will be available for students to view on the official website, rskmp.in. The result link will become active on the homepage as soon as it is announced.

Depending on the format that the board releases, students will need to enter their Samagra ID or roll number in order to view their results. To prevent last-minute delays, students are encouraged to prepare these details ahead of time.

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2026 here

How to download MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results

Students can check their results by following these steps:

1. Go to rskmp.in, the official website.

2. Select the Class 5 or Class 8 results 2026 link.

3. Enter the necessary information, like your ID or roll number.

4. Submit the info.

5. View the results that appears on the screen

6. Download the scorecard and print it.

The online marksheet will only be used temporarily. Students should carefully check information like name, grade, percentage, and marks. They must contact the school administration if there is any discrepancy.