KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 (OUT) @karresults.nic.in: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 has officially been declared today by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Along with the overall pass percentage, lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now check their scorecards on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can also check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the IE Education Portal here.

The pass percentage highlights the overall academic performance across the state and may also include district-wise and gender-wise data released by the board. The result includes subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status, while the pass percentage reflects the overall performance of students across the state. Students are advised to download and save their marksheet for future admission and academic reference.

KSEAB SSLC 10th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 stands at an impressive 94.10 per cent. This marks the first time the state has recorded such a high success rate, reflecting a significant improvement in student performance this year.

Girls have outperformed boys in the Karnataka Class 10 (SSLC) 2026 results, continuing the trend of higher academic performance. Out of 3,92,922 girls who appeared, 3,77,922 cleared the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 96.18%. In comparison, 3,77,287 boys appeared, with 3,46,872 passing, taking the boys’ pass percentage to 91.94%.

Rural students have also outperformed their urban counterparts in the 2026 results. In rural areas, 4,42,280 students appeared for the exam, and 4,19,261 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.80%. Meanwhile, in urban areas, 3,27,929 students appeared, of whom 3,05,533 cleared the exam, taking the pass percentage to 93.2%.

This places rural students ahead by 1.6 percentage points this year. In contrast, during the 2025 academic year, urban students had a slight edge, recording a pass percentage of 80.3% compared to 79.85% in rural areas.

Compared to last year, both groups have shown notable improvement. In 2025, girls had recorded a pass percentage of 85.70%, while boys stood at 74.25%. This year, girls improved by 10.48 percentage points, while boys saw a sharper rise of 17.69 points.

KSEAB SSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Students should keep their admit card ready while checking the result, as login credentials are required to access the scorecard.

-Visit the official websites – karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

-Click on the link “SSLC Result 2026”

-Enter your registration number and date of birth

-Click on the Submit button

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

KSEAB SSLC 10th Result 2026: Details required to check scorecard

-Registration Number (as on admit card)

-Date of Birth (DOB)

These details are required to log in on the official websites to access the scorecard.

KSEAB SSLC 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecard

Students can visit any of the official websites listed below to check and download their Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 scorecard.

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

kseab.kar.nic.in (KSEAB official portal)

results.gov.in (National results portal, if activated

KSEAB SSLC 10th Result 2026: What is passing criteria

To pass the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th examination, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessment. They must also achieve an overall pass in the total marks across all subjects.

Students who are unable to meet the required criteria in one or more subjects may be given a chance to appear for supplementary examinations conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).