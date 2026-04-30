CBSE 12th Result 2026 Highlight: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared the official date of release but students waiting for the CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 can expect the news soon. Based on past year patterns, results will probably be released sometime in mid-May. The results will be available on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in for students to check once they are declared. The updates come as there is ongoing speculation about an earlier release.
This year CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10. As per latest updates, the checking of answer sheets is in progress.
Update on result date and evaluation?
As per reports, the adoption of digital evaluation methods such as the use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system under which the scanned answer sheets can be evaluated electronically. This approach aims to improve efficiency and to ensure consistency in marking.
Earlier reports had suggested an April-end release, but more recent updates have suggested that the announcement could follow the board’s usual pattern. In the previous years, CBSE has announced Class 12 results in the mid of May and a similar timeline is being indicated again. This year, over 18 lakh students are expected to be waiting for their results.
When will CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 be released?
Once declared, the students can check their results at the official CBSE websites. The main sites are
1. cbse.gov.in
Besides, CBSE also provides digital access through DigiLocker and UMANG app, where students can download verified copies of their marksheets.
How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online?
Once the results are out, students can follow the steps given below:
1. Go to the official website – results.cbse.nic.in
2. Click on the link of Class 12th results.
3. Enter important information like roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
4. Fill in the information and view the result.
5. Download or print scorecard for reference.
The online result will be provisional in nature. Schools will provide original marksheets later. Students are advised to check their results from the official websites and avoid using the third-party links.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to follow after downloading marksheet
Students should carefully check all details such as name, roll number and subject-wise marks after downloading the results. Any discrepancies must be reported immediately. One is also advised to keep multiple copies of the provisional marksheet for admissions and future reference.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Where can you check the results?
Students can access their Class 12 results through the official portals: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Checking via multiple platforms can help avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on any single website.
Those facing connectivity issues can also use the SMS-based service provided by CBSE to get their results.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: What is the minimum pass marks in CBSE Class 12 examination?
The minimum passing marks for Class 12th CBSE are 33% in each subject. If a student fails in one subject, he or she can appear for the compartmental exams.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Is there delay in the evacuation process?
As per the latest updates, there is no delay in the evaluation process. The final phase of the CBSE Class 12 results is ongoing. Students are advised to be handy with their admit cards.
In 2025, the Vijaywada region topped by recording the highest overall pass percentage of 99.60%. The second slot was Trivandrum at 99.32%, and third place was awarded to Chennai with 97.39%. Bengaluru bagged fourth place with a score of 95.95%, and Delhi West secured fifth place with 95.37%.
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exams were held in a single shift, starting from 10:30 AM.
As soon as the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the following websites-
1. cbse.nic.in
2.cbse.gov.in
3.cbseresults.nic.in
4.results.cbse.nic.in
The CBSE board will not conduct any press conference related to Class 12 results. However, other key details on gender-wise performance, overall pass percentage, and state-wise performance are likely to be released on the official websites.
The key login credentials required for checking CBSE class 12 results online are:
Roll Number
Date of birth
Admit Card ID
School Number
The CBSE Board will announce the Class 12th compartment examination dates after the results are out. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website as well as on this space for all the latest updates.
Last year, girls outperformed boys by registering an overall pass percentage of 91% and on the other hand, boys scored 85.70%.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has not yet confirmed its official release date. However, it's expected to be out soon. Students are advised to be ready with their admit card in order to avoid a last-minute rush.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Over 1.29 Lakh Students in Compartment Category in CBSE 2025
As per CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 statistics, 1,29,095 students were placed in the compartment category, accounting for 7.63% of total candidates. These students were given another opportunity to clear their subjects and improve their performance.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on UMANG App
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be available on the official website, where students can check stream-wise results at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also access their results through the UMANG app by visiting the platform, selecting the CBSE Class XII marksheet option, logging in with their roll number and required details, and downloading the result for future reference.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026:Details Mentioned on CBSE Class 12 Marksheet 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced online, and students can check their scores and download marksheets by logging in with their credentials. The marksheet will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam name, board, class, stream, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, grade, and qualifying status.
The CBSE Class 12 results will be announced soon. After the declaration, students must visit their respective schools to collect original marksheets and certificates.
The online result is provisional and cannot be used as the final official document for admissions or other formal purposes.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced online soon. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results through the official websites listed below:
CBSE conducted the Class 12 exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The results will be announced simultaneously for all three streams.
Apart from the official website, students can also access their results via DigiLocker and the UMANG app and portal.
Once declared, students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Alternative platforms include cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.
To download the marksheet, candidates need to log in using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official website, bringing excitement for lakhs of students across the country. Once released, students can access their marksheets through multiple platforms, including the CBSE website, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.
To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card details. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official CBSE portal for the latest updates, including the result date and direct download link.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE OSM System Ensures No Page or Question Is Missed
Under CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, examiners must review every page of a scanned answer booklet—including blank pages—before completing evaluation, eliminating the risk of missed pages. The system also requires each question to be assessed individually before submission, ensuring no answer is left unchecked.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Girls outperformed boys in 2025
In 2025, Girls outperformed boys in CBSE 12th exam. The pass percentage recorded among girls was 91% while it was 85.70% for boys.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: JNVs Top CBSE Class 12 Results 2025, Private Schools Trail
In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.29%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas at 99.05% and Central Tibetan Schools at 98.96%.
Government-aided schools posted 91.57%, while government schools stood at 90.48%. Independent private schools, despite having the largest student base, recorded the lowest pass percentage at 87.94%, a trend seen consistently over recent years.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online
To check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the official portals, students must enter four details: roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth—all available on the admit card.
After submitting these on results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, the result page will display subject-wise marks and overall status. Students can then download and save their provisional digital marksheet directly from the page.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 to Be Available on Two Official Portals
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be available on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in as soon as it is declared, with both portals going live almost simultaneously.
During peak traffic, students facing server issues can access their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker or the UMANG app as reliable alternatives.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE OSM System Ensures No Page or Question Is Missed
Under CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, examiners must review every page of a scanned answer booklet—including blank pages—before completing evaluation, eliminating the risk of missed pages. The system also requires each question to be assessed individually before submission, ensuring no answer is left unchecked.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Pass Rate Holds Steady Ahead of 2026 Results
The CBSE Class 12 pass percentage in 2025 stood at 88.39%, slightly up from 87.98% in 2024. Of the 16,92,794 students who appeared in 2025, 14,96,307 passed, while in 2024, 13,36,874 out of 14,99,395 students cleared the exam.
With pass rates consistently in the 87–89% range over the past two years, this benchmark will be used to assess the 2026 results, expected in the third week of May, once CBSE releases official data.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS
On the day the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is declared, students can access their scores via SMS without internet. To check, type “CBSE12” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 7738299899.
This option is useful for those with limited internet access or facing heavy website traffic. The SMS reply will include pass or fail status along with basic marks details.
Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 by entering details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Compartment Rules & Post-Result Process Explained
Students failing in one or two subjects will be placed in the compartment category, while those failing in more than two subjects must reappear next year. The board revised post-result procedures last year, including access to answer sheet photocopies, mark verification, and re-evaluation.