India’s design education ecosystem is undergoing a structural overhaul to address a widening gap between traditional academic timelines and the rapid evolution of the creative tech sector. Driven by the expansion of the digital “Orange Economy,” experts noted that institutions are moving away from fixed curriculum cycles toward continuous, data-driven updates to prepare students for an AI-augmented job market.

“Old teaching models, designed for a slower-changing world, are now being replaced with more flexible and interdisciplinary approaches that prepare students for both current and future careers,” Dr. Sharad Mehra, Chairman of Pearl Academy said.

Creative fields are rapidly evolving with the rise of AI-powered UX, generative design, sustainability-driven business models, and luxury branding.

According to Dr. Mehra, design education in India is being shaped by two major factors – fast technological changes in creative jobs and government efforts to place design at the centre of India’s growth story. “This has created a gap between how quickly industries are changing and how slowly educational systems adapt,” he said

Why Design Courses Are Struggling to Keep Up

Dr. Mehra believes the problem is not a lack of talent, but the slow pace at which academic courses are updated. By the time institutions fully redesign a course, the industry may already be moving in a different direction.

New areas such as AI-generated content, synthetic media, sustainable product design, and AI-based systems require students to think across multiple disciplines instead of staying limited to traditional design subjects.

Dr. Mehra says design schools should move towards continuously updating their curriculum using real-time industry feedback, hiring trends, and live projects. The aim, he explained, is to prepare graduates who can adapt to changing job roles and even create new ones.

Design Education and India’s Creative Economy

The transformation of design education is also linked to India’s growing creative economy, often called the “Orange Economy.” This includes industries such as media, entertainment, gaming, animation, design, and cultural businesses.

India’s media and entertainment industry has grown rapidly in recent years and is expected to expand even further by the end of the decade. “The broader creative economy already supports millions of jobs and is seen as an important sector for young professionals and startups,” he said.

Despite strong policy support, Dr. Mehra says India still needs more professionals who can combine cultural understanding, technology skills, and business knowledge. He believes design education can help India move beyond manufacturing and become a global hub for creative and intellectual exports.

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At Pearl Academy, design programs are being updated to include AI-assisted design, generative workflows, machine-based storytelling, and sustainability practices. Students are also working on interdisciplinary projects and real industry assignments to gain practical exposure.

The institution has also partnered with OpenAI to introduce AI tools across the campus from the 2026–27 academic year through its AI Studio initiative. Instead of treating AI as a separate subject, the academy plans to integrate it into assignments, studio work, and assessments across courses.