From 2026 onwards, the dual-board exams structure of the CBSE for Class 10 students has come into effect. Students will now get two chances to appear for board exams in the same academic year. However, there has been some confusion about whether the first exam is optional. The board has now made it very clear that the first exam is compulsory for all.

The board issued the clarification after it received requests that students be allowed to skip the first examination for various reasons and appear directly in the second phase instead. According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, if a student wants to continue smoothly in the academic year, they must appear in the first exam session and attempt at least three subjects.

How does dual-board exam system work?

The first exam should be seen as the main board exam which is mandatory for all students. The second exam is more like an improvement opportunity. If a student passes in the first attempt but feels that they could score better in subjects like Mathematics, Science, or Social Science, they can appear again in up to three subjects in the second session.

What happens if you skip the first exam?

There is a serious risk in skipping the first exam. If a student does not appear in the first session or writes less than three subjects, they will not be allowed to sit for the second session. “Such students will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year,” Bhardwaj added.

CBSE Class 10 first board exam and guidelines

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will begin from February 17 (Tuesday). The students will be sitting for the Mathematics paper, both Basic and Standard levels. The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued strict guidelines for candidates appearing in the 2026 exams, stating that no student will be permitted to enter the examination centre after 10 AM for the morning session. The examination will commence at 10.30 AM.