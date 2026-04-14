The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam results in April. Students will be able to check their results on multiple platforms such as the official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, and even through SMS, making it easier to access scores during heavy traffic on websites.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 result 2026 on the official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. To avoid last minute issues, students are advised to keep their login details ready and use only these official platforms for accurate information.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Follow these easy steps to check your scorecard online:

-Visit the official CBSE results website results.cbse.nic.in.

-Click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” under the “2026 Results” section.

-Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and other details as required.

-Click on “Submit”.

-Your Class 10 and 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Official websites to check scorecard

Students are advised to use only official CBSE websites and keep their login details ready to check their results smoothly.

–results.cbse.nic.in

–cbse.gov.in

–cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Two exams system explained

CBSE has introduced a new two-exam system that allows students to appear for board exams twice in a year. The first exam will be the main board examination, while the second exam will give students a chance to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students who are not satisfied with their marks or wish to perform better can opt for the second attempt. The final result will be based on the best score obtained in either of the two attempts.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the CBSE Class 10 exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory exams and internal assessments or practicals, where applicable.

Students must clear every subject individually to pass overall. If a student fails in even one subject, they may have to appear for a compartment exam.

In some cases, CBSE may also provide grace marks to help students pass if they are just short of the required marks. Additionally, under the new system, students may get another chance to improve their scores through the second exam option. Overall, scoring at least 33% in each subject is the basic requirement to qualify in Class 10.