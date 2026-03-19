Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: In a notable development, the Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) results soon. As of now, the board has not officially announced the result date.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2026 is likely to declare the Bihar Board Matriculation Exam Result on March 20. All students who appeared for the Class 10 exam should visit the board’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check their results.
Based on the schedule followed in previous years, the results are expected to be first notified through a press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code to view the scorecard PDF online. Students are advised to have their admit cards ready to check their results.
After the formal declaration, students can visit the following official websites to download their digital marksheets:
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Note: Due to heavy traffic, the official sites may experience slow loading times immediately after the announcement. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and try alternative links if one is unresponsive.
Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the link labelled “Click Here for Matric Annual 10th Result 2026.”
Step 3: Enter your unique Roll Code and Roll Number in the login window.
Step 4: Verify the captcha/security code.
Step 5: Click on the ‘View’ button.
Step 6: Download the online marksheet and take a printout for future reference.
What’s next after the results?
After the online declaration, the board will provide a window for scrutiny (re-evaluation) for students who are unsatisfied with their scores. Additionally, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Exams, usually held in April or May.
Live Updates
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates:
10:40 (IST) 19 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How many students have appeared for the examination this year?
Around 15.12 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10th examination this year. The Bihar Board has conducted this exam at 1,699 examination centres.
10:34 (IST) 19 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 online?
Here are the steps to follow for checking the Bihar Board 10th Result online once resulst are out:
Students can easily get their results online by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Click the link that says "Click Here for Matric Annual 10th Result 2026."
Step 3: Type in your Roll Code and Roll Number in the box that opens when you log in.
Step 4: Check the security code or captcha.
Step 5: Click the "View" button.
Step 6: Get the online marksheet and print it off so you can look at it later.
10:32 (IST) 19 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: What are the official websites for checking class 10 result?
Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official websites-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com
10:29 (IST) 19 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When is Bihar Board releasing Class 10 results?
As per the latest updates, the Bihar Board is expected to release Class 10 results on March 20. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official websites as well as on this space for all the real-time updates