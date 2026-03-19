Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: In a notable development, the Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) results soon. As of now, the board has not officially announced the result date.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2026 is likely to declare the Bihar Board Matriculation Exam Result on March 20. All students who appeared for the Class 10 exam should visit the board’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to check their results.

Based on the schedule followed in previous years, the results are expected to be first notified through a press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code to view the scorecard PDF online. Students are advised to have their admit cards ready to check their results.

Result date awaited, announcement likely soon

After the formal declaration, students can visit the following official websites to download their digital marksheets:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Note: Due to heavy traffic, the official sites may experience slow loading times immediately after the announcement. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and try alternative links if one is unresponsive.

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Steps to Download BSEB 10th Result 2026 Scorecard

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link labelled “Click Here for Matric Annual 10th Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your unique Roll Code and Roll Number in the login window.

Step 4: Verify the captcha/security code.

Step 5: Click on the ‘View’ button.

Step 6: Download the online marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

What’s next after the results?

After the online declaration, the board will provide a window for scrutiny (re-evaluation) for students who are unsatisfied with their scores. Additionally, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Exams, usually held in April or May.

Live Updates

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: