BSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results for 2026 soon. An official confirmation of the date has not been released yet. As per the past trends and the recent updates, the results are expected to be declared by the end of March. The evaluation process is nearing completion, and the board is in the final stages of result compilation.

Bihar Board class 10th result date and official websites

The BSEB will first confirm the result date and time through an official declaration before publishing the results online. Students will be able to check their Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official websites, such as biharboardonline.bihargov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. The board is also expected to hold a press conference to announce important details like pass percentage, overall performance statistics, and the toppers list.

The Bihar Board is known for being among the first state boards to announce results each year. Last year, the Matric results were also declared in March, setting a similar expectation for this year. Over 16 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 examination this year.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘BSEB Matric Result 2026’.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.



Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained and overall result status. In case of any error, they should contact their respective schools or the board authorities. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their schools at a later stage.