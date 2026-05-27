Academicians, UNESCO Chairholders and regional representatives from across South Asia gathered at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for a two-day round table discussion focused on shaping UNESCO’s strategic priorities for 2026–2027, with key conversations centred on climate change, ethical artificial intelligence, gender equality and youth engagement.

Hosted at the university’s Amritapuri campus in Kerala, the South Asia UNESCO Chairs Round Table brought together more than 22 representatives and academic leaders from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Tim Curtis described UNESCO Chairs as one of the organisation’s “greatest strengths” and said they play a significant role in informing policy-level discussions globally.

The discussions during the event focused on aligning regional academic research and community-based initiatives with UNESCO’s upcoming priorities. Delegates deliberated on major global challenges, including the triple planetary crisis comprising climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, as well as digital transformation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence, the statement mentioned.

The event also saw participation from Susan Vize and Jaco du Toit. During the hybrid round table, the delegation met Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

The university highlighted that it is currently the only institution in India to host three UNESCO Chairs. These include the UNESCO Chair on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment led by Dr. Bhavani Rao, the UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development headed by Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, and the UNESCO Chair on Assistive Technologies in Education led by Dr. Prema Nedungadi.