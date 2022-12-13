Will India become the second-largest metro operator? Hardeep Singh Puri shows confidence

Housing and Urban Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday revealed in Rajya Sabha that the length of the operational metro rail projects has been covered till 824 kilometers. Work on another 1,039 kms is under process, reported PTI. “The urban transport, let’s say metro rail has reached 824 kilometres and is operational which was zero in 2002. Another 1,039 kilometres are under construction. So, it is expanding rapidly,” Puri said, in reply to a question during Question Hour.

Showing confidence, Puri said that he is sure that India will become the second-largest metro operator in the world.

He further added that the Centre is encouraging public transport and urban transport under different schemes. On the subject of making metro transport accessible and affordable for everyone, Puri said metro systems have to be self-sustaining. “There are some state governments which would want to make the metro system free, which means the metro will become like their state transport undertaking buses, in other words, collapse. So, a judicious balance has to be found,” he added.

Puri also spoke about the gender sensitivity issue which he stresses is at the heart of all its urban policies.

”Whether it is urban transport or any other form of transportation, the gender sensitivity lies in the fact that the Urban Pradhan Mantri AWs yojana expects that the title of the home should be in the name of the lady, or be co jointly held,” the minister said.

The minister also revealed that the government is constantly looking to move on from petrol and diesel vehicles to green hydrogen vehicles, the PTI report said. He informed that the Oil Marketing Companies have set up 22,000 EV stations, and that there are a bunch of incentives for electric vehicles.

In his written reply, Puri also stated that urban transport is a state subject and it is a fundamental part of urban development. He further added that transport plans, planning, management, execution & development of Urban Transport system and initiatives for integrated land use are dealt by state government/union Territories or by Urban local Bodies.