Save travel time & money! Pink Line to become longest Delhi Metro corridor with opening of Trilokpuri section

DMRC’s Pink Line is all set to become the longest operational corridor of the Delhi Metro rail network from Friday onwards, which would save both, money and time for travelers after the much-delayed Trilokpuri gap on the corridor has been plugged. The Pink Line’s Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor spans 38 metro stations. However, a small portion in the Trilokpuri area of east Delhi had been a hurdle for DMRC authorities for a long time, due to which the line for some distance there, had remained disjointed. For the first time, the opening of the stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Delhi Metro stations on 6 August 2021 will fully connect the entire 59 kilometre Pink Line, according to a PTI report.

This will also connect various landmarks of Delhi, such as Nizamuddin railway station, Anand Vihar railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, markets in INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, according to officials. Once opened, this section will link the two ends of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line as well as provide seamless connectivity to several localities in the NCR. From HUDA City Centre to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station or vice versa, there will be a reduction in travel time of approximately 20 minutes. It will take 25 minutes less to travel from Raja Nahar Singh-Ballabhgarh to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake or vice versa. Also, 20 minutes will be saved from NOIDA City Center or Botanical Garden metro stations in Noida to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake or vice versa. Moreover, on Delhi Haat-INA station to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake or Lajpat Nagar station to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro routes, the travel time will reduce by around 20 minutes both ways.

According to officials, the fare will be reduced by Rs 30 for Trilokpuri station to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 metro section and vice versa. Also, the fare will reduce by Rs 20 in 38 sections (to and fro) as well as major locations such as Lajpat Nagar, Botanical Garden, NOIDA City Centre, Mohan Estate to Trilokpuri metro station or vice versa. There will be a reduction in fare by Rs 10 in 524 Delhi Metro sections (to and fro), the DMRC said. This corridor will be extended further under Phase-4 from Majlis Park to Maujpur, making it India’s longest single corridor of the metro at about 70 kilometres. After Phase-4 project’s completion, Pink Line will also become India’s only Ring Corridor of Metro.