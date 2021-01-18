Modi government creates record! Completes construction of 534 kilometres National Highway in one week; details

In a bid to increase the pace of highway construction, several initiatives have been taken by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Modi government creates new record! In the last week, Nitin Gadkari chaired Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has created a record by constructing National Highways of 534 kilometres, commencing 8 January 2021. In the current financial year 2020-21, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has constructed 8,169 kilometres of National Highways from April 2020 to 15 January 2021, i.e. with a speed of around 28.16 kilometres per day. During the same period in the last financial year, a total of 7,573 kilometre roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 kilometres per day, according to details shared by the ministry.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross the target of 11,000 kilometres of road construction by 31 March. During this period (April 2020 to 15 January 2021), the Ministry also awarded National Highway projects of 7,597 kilometres. In the financial year 2019-20, projects of 3,474 kilometres were awarded during the same period. Thus, in this fiscal, the pace of award has also more than doubled, the ministry said. In the financial year 2019-20, projects of 8,948 kilometres of roads were awarded in total, while 10,237 kilometres of roads were constructed.

According to the ministry, the achievement of National Highways construction record assumes significance given the fact that the first two months of the current financial year were lost because of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. In a bid to increase the pace of highway construction, several initiatives have been taken by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. It is expected that the pace of construction of National Highways across the country will increase further in the rest of the months of the current financial year 2020-21, which are conducive for construction activities, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry added.