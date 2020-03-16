India’s Green Highways mission! Modi government approves Rs 7660 cr for faster, smoother road travel; 10 facts

The total cost of the Modi government’s mega Green Highway project is Rs 7662.47 crore which also involves a loan component of Rs 3500 crore or $500 million.

India is setting new standards for Green Highways! PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet recently approved upgradation and rehabilitation works for a total length of 780 kilometres of national highways across the country. The estimated cost of the mega roadways infrastructure development project is over Rs 7660 crore. The national highways span over states of Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The unique roadways infrastructure project will involve green cover and utilization of reusable material while laying roads.

Here are top facts about the Modi government’s mega Green Highways project:

1. Under the Green Highway project, two-Lane or two-Lane with paved shoulders or four-lane configuration (Two-lane/single/Intermediate lane) of national highways will undergo major upgradation or rehabilitation.

2. Apart from these, stretches of several national highways across Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will be strengthened.

3. The total cost of the Modi government’s mega Green Highway project is Rs 7662.47 crore which also involves a loan component of Rs 3500 crore or $500 million. The World Bank will provide the loan under Green National Highways Corridor Project (GNHCP).

4. Once the project is completed, the road connectivity in the regions will be improved. This will help generate extra revenue for the state governments as well as boost income for the common people of those areas. The smooth and motorable roads will mitigate the socio-economic requirements of the region.

5. Improved roads will cut down travel time and therefore save valuable working hours for the people. Due to the smooth traffic, the wear and tear of the vehicles will be minimized and save fuel consumption.

6. Under the project, the maintenance of national highways stretches will be done. In the case of flexible pavement, the maintenance will be done for five years and in case of rigid pavement, it will take 10 years.

7. The essential components of the Green Highway Project are sustainable development and maintenance of National Highways, Institutional Capacity Enhancement, road safety, and research and development.

8. The project will witness the strengthening of the Highway or Bridge Engineering Lab at the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers. At the Lab, testing of materials will be done to assess the quality of works and the impact of interventions in climate resilience.

9. The Green Highway project will also witness enhancement of road safety by adopting advanced measures such as safety audits at design, implementation, operation and maintenance stages.

10. Under the project, research and development studies will be done topics like the use of fly ash, demolition waste etc. in embankments, use of waste plastic, modifiers etc. in bituminous works, stabilization of soils and pavement layers, tree plantation and slope protection using bio-engineering solutions.