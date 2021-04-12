  • MORE MARKET STATS

FY21 a stellar year for the highway sector

By:
April 12, 2021 3:45 AM

As much as ~13,300 km of National Highways were built in FY21 compared with around 10,240 km in FY20, up around 30% y-o-y.

Similarly, project awards (NHAI + MoRTH) were up 17% y-o-y to ~10,500 km.Similarly, project awards (NHAI + MoRTH) were up 17% y-o-y to ~10,500 km.

With the pandemic rearing its ugly head towards the end of FY20, FY21 was expected to be another forgettable year for the road sector. However, the actual figures have confounded one and all.

The NHAI awarded/opened bids for projects worth ~Rs 1.4 trn and spanning ~4,800 km during the fiscal.

