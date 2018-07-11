Five firms bag Purvanchal Expressway projects

The project, which will connect Lucknow with Ghazipur, will start from Chand Sarai area near NH-56 in Lucknow and is estimated to cost around Rs 23,000 crore. (Representative image: PTI)

The 354-km Purvanchal Expressway project, the country’s longest, is on stream with the Uttar Pradesh government awarding the eight packages of the project to five companies — PNC Infratech Limited, Gayatri Projects, GR Infra, Oriental Structural Engineering and Apco Infra. While PNC Infratech, Gayarti Projects and GMR Infratech bagged two packages each, Apco and Oriental bagged one package each.

Gayatri was declared the lowest bidder for packages I and II at a cost of Rs 1,483cr and Rs 1,276cr, respectively while package II has gone to Apco for Rs 1,380.74 cr. Packages IV and VII have been awarded to GR Infra at a construction cost of Rs 1,497 cr and Rs 1,437.47 cr. Packages V and VI have been awarded to PNC Infra at Rs 1,566 and Rs 954 cr while package VIII has been bagged by Oriental Structural Engineering at Rs 1,621. 89 cr.

This is the third time that bids were invited. Earlier, the state cabinet had cancelled all the eight bids on June 5, saying they were overpriced and asked UPEIDA, the nodal agency, to invite joint technical and financial bids and complete the process within 45 days. “The last time the bids were almost 10.97 % overpriced because construction companies joined hands and worked as cartel. They identified their own packages and bade accordingly. The UPEIDA was able to break the cartel and new bids are almost 10% less which will save a round Rs 600 crore,” a senior UPEIDA official said on condition of anonymity.

The project, which will connect Lucknow with Ghazipur, will start from Chand Sarai area near NH-56 in Lucknow and is estimated to cost around Rs 23,000 crore. It will also be connected to Varanasi through a separate link road. Once completed, the Purvanchal Expressway will provide uninterrupted connectivity to 9 districts of Lucknow, Ghazipur, Amethi, Ajamgarh, Faizabad, Barabanki, Mau, Ambedkar Nagar and Sultanpur and would provide seamless access to the national capital Delhi via the 302-km long Lucknow-Agra expressway and the 165-km Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway.