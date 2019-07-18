Relief from Delhi traffic jam, pollution menace? How RFID technology at toll booths can be game-changer

As of now commercial vehicles, which enters Delhi from other states, have to pay a green cess between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400. (Representative image)

Delhi traffic jam at toll booths may soon be thing of past! In a piece of good news for commuters on roads in the national capital, the annoying, as well as time consuming traffic congestion, may soon end as radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology has been installed at 13 toll booths located at Delhi’s borders to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

These 13 toll plazas are; Badarpur-Faridabad (both flyover and main), DND Flyway, Ghazipur (both main and old), Shahdara (main and flyover), Kundli, Rajokri, Kapashera, Tikri, Kalindi Kunj and Aya Nagar. The RFID-based toll system has become functional at these booths and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has taken the move to deduct toll automatically.

How RFID technology system works?

SDMC has set up public help booths close to the aforementioned toll plazas. Drivers can collect RFID tags from these public booths. Subsequently, the device is installed on the vehicles’ windshields. So every time the vehicles with RFID tags enter the national capital, the toll gets deducted automatically, according to reports. The civic body is issuing RFID tags to owners of vehicles. So far RFID tags have been installed in 40,000 commercial vehicles and the civic body was targeting to cover most of the commercial vehicles, SDMC’s Additional Commissioner Randhir Sahay was quoted as saying by PTI.

How RFID technology can curb pollution in Delhi?

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has called the move a “smart and brilliant project” and asserted that the move will help reduce pollution menace in the national capital as well as keep out vehicles older than 10 years. Sahay said following the introduction of the RFID system, all vehicles will now require pre-registration. He claimed that due to the pre-registration process, the age of the vehicle will be checked and entered into the system. This move will eventually help check the entry of polluting vehicles.

As of now commercial vehicles, which enters Delhi from other states, have to pay a green cess between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400. Apart from this, these vehicles do need to pay toll between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 as per the size and category of the vehicle.