A milestone achieved! BRO successfully constructs road on difficult terrain in Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route

According to DG Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh, “BRO shall be able to connect the complete stretch from Najang to Budhi as per planned timelines.”

Under Border Roads Organisation (BRO)’s Project Hirak, the long 2.5 km stretch between Lakhanpur to Najang has been connected with the mainland despite all odds on Jan 15.

According to army officials, “This connectivity is very important being chicken neck corridor with Nepal in Dharchula Sub- Division of Uttarakhand, where the only alternative route was a mule track passing below the new road alignment.”

The connectivity between Lakhanpur to Najang has been very challenging & difficult and heavy machines were inducted through riverbed to various attack point by taking them further up from riverbed below the proposed road level.

“This has been possible due to unconditional support from the district administration, State Government and local Army formations,” the chief engineer of BRO Vimal Goswami.

The BRO is engaged in construction of Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh-Lipulekh axis in Uttarakhand that forms important part of Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route.

The road upto Lakhanpur from Tawaghat measuring 23 kilometres has already been connected. Similarly, the road beyond Budhi village upto Lipulekh pass is 51 kilometres long has also been connected.

At present, BRO under Project Hirak is engaged in constructing road between Lakhanpur to Budhi in 16.5 kilometres length, which passes through rugged and inaccessible terrain.

According to DG Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh, “BRO shall be able to connect the complete stretch from Najang to Budhi as per planned timelines.”

Adding that the team of officers and staff engaged in construction of the project are working completing in a time bound manner.

This portion of road assumes prime significance since the road alignment intersects the mule track and it has been a main issue of concern for the State Government in order to provide passage to locals residing in upper reaches, traders and migrants.

The construction work beyond Najang will continue uninterrupted without causing any difficulty to locals for their movements to Gunji & beyond, since the Mule track at Najang bifurcates to the left side while the road alignment traverses towards right side to Malpa, Lamari, and Chankan villages’ enroute to Budhi village, said officials.

“This will also provide round the clock connectivity to the army troops deployed in Vyas valley.” There were four attack points created between Lakhanpur & Najang and the work was going on simultaneously on every point interspersed with virgin hilly terrain.

According to BRO the maintenance of logistic and supply line to each attack point alongside the induction of working force at each point has been very challenging but it has been made possible by the troops of 67 RCC and 765 BRTF engaged in the construction work so as to achieve this feat.