Wow! Indian Railways records best safety in 2019-20 with zero passenger fatalities since April 2019

From 1 April 2019 to 8 June 2020, there has been no fatality of any passenger in any train accident.

Kudos Indian Railways! During April 2019 – March 2020, Indian Railways recorded the best safety! So far i.e., from 1 April 2019 to 8 June 2020, there has been no fatality of any passenger in any train accident. Since the introduction of the railway system in the country 166 years ago in 1853, the remarkable feat has been achieved by the national transporter for the first time in the year 2019-2020. According to the Railway Ministry, the zero railway passenger fatalities in the last 15 months is a result of Indian Railways’ continuous efforts to improve safety performance in all respects. Take a look at some of the major measures taken by the national transporter to enhance safety:

In 2019-20, Indian Railways eliminated as many as 1274 Manned Level Crossings, compared to 631 Manned Level Crossings in the year 2018-19. Thus, this is the highest ever elimination of level crossings recorded by Indian Railways.

A total of 1309 ROBs/RUBs were built in the year 2019-20 in order to enhance safety on the Indian Railways network.

During 2019-20, 1367 number of bridges were rehabilitated, compared to 1013 bridges in 2018-19.

In 2019-20, Indian Railways recorded the highest ever renewal of rails for 5,181 Track km (TKM), as against 4,265 TKM in the year 2018-19.

During the year 2019-20, there has been the highest ever supply of rails (13.8 lakh ton) from SAIL. The scope of field welding decreased significantly with supply of 6.4 Lakh ton long rails, resulting in better reliability of asset.

In 2019-20, a total of 285 number of Level Crossings have been interlocked by signals; cumulative interlocked Level Crossings are 11,639.

During 2019-20, 84 railway stations with mechanical signaling have been replaced with electrical/electronic signaling to improve safety.

According to the Railway Ministry, the above-mentioned measures have been made possible with inputs in the system in the form of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh. With a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, the RRSK was introduced in 2017-18, to be spent in the next five years, having a yearly outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.