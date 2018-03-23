​​ ​
  4. World-class! Indian Railways to transform 90 stations into ‘airport-like’ transit hubs

The Railway Ministry has decided to redevelop 90 railway stations into world-class transit hubs. The move has been decided in order to enhance passenger amenities at railway stations, hence providing a world-class experience. The railway station redevelopment project also found mention in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech.

By: | Published: March 23, 2018 4:30 PM
Indian Railways The 90 selected railways stations which will be converted into world class transit hubs.

Indian Railways to convert stations into world-class ‘airport-like’ transit hubs! The Railway Ministry has decided to redevelop 90 railway stations into world-class transit hubs. The move has been decided in order to enhance passenger amenities at railway stations, hence providing a world-class experience. The redevelopment plan will include many major railway stations, which will be provided with many facilities including CCTV cameras, Wifi, renovation of the station buildings, modular water kiosks, water ATMs, LED lights, lifts, escalators, stainless steel benches, modular catering kiosks etc. Apart from these facilities, waiting halls, waiting rooms, retiring rooms, wash rooms of the stations will be improved as well. The railway station redevelopment project also found mention in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 speech.

The 90 selected railways stations which will be converted into world class transit hubs include many major railway stations across the nation such as Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada stations of Andhra Pradesh, Guwahati station of Assam, Patna, Patliputra, Sonpur stations of Bihar, Chandigarh station of Chandigarh, Raipur station of Chhattisgarh, Safdarjung, Anand Vihar stations of Delhi, Madgaon station of Goa, Gandhinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodra stations of Gujarat, Ambala station of Haryana, Shimla station of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Tavi station of Jammu and Kashmir, Ranchi station of Jharkhand, Mysuru station of Karnataka, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Palakkad statons of Kerala, Jabalpur, Bhopal stations of Madhya Pradesh, Shivaji Nagar, Lonawala, Pune stations of Maharashtra, Bhubaneswar, Cuttak stations of Odisha, Puducherry station of Puducherry, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur stations of Rajasthan, Madurai, Chennai Egmore, Tiruchchirappalli stations of Tamil Nadu, Warangal station of Telangana, Lucknow, Allahabad, Jhansi, Mathura, Varanasi Junction, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur stations of Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun, Haridwar stations of Uttarakhand, Asansol, Howrah, Darjeeling stations of West Bengal. Apart from these, many more stations across the country will undergo the renovation plan.

Redevelopment of railway stations
For the redevelopment of over 600 major railway stations, the national transporter also launched an idea competition SRIJAN (Station Rejuvenation through Joint Action). The idea competition was launched at MyGov portal, under which all stakeholders like railway passengers, architects, urban planners, engineers are allowed to send their ideas for the stations’ redevelopment. However, the last date to submit the entries for this competition is March 26, 2018.

  1. antara guha
    Mar 25, 2018 at 1:21 am
    The moment any reforms are announced we start argument based on region and state. Is this the way we can take India forward? Is it the reaponaibility of only the govt ( be it congress or bjp) to make India superpower , what are we all citizens just to criticize and complain about India and its govt
    Reply
    1. Thiru Ravi
      Mar 25, 2018 at 12:15 am
      Just 3 Stations from Tamilnadu when the UP gets 11 stations whats the basis for allocation? Even Kerala gets 4 stations! Atrociously discriminatory!
      Reply
      1. Arnab Madhu
        Mar 25, 2018 at 5:05 am
        silly man...UP stations are like huts requiring immediate upliftment ...southie is fairly rich and well off
        Reply
        1. gautam r
          Mar 25, 2018 at 5:56 pm
          Its 4 actually from TN. But that is based on major cities in a state usually population, passenger load factor, tourism hubs, etc.
          Reply
        2. pratyush jain
          Mar 24, 2018 at 11:34 pm
          Why is this list not made on the basis of how busy stations are and just on where nda govt got votes from. This is ridiculous, also they are going to deliver more or less nothing of what they said keeping railway budget in mind even if they won next elections. Just a bait. NDA govt policies are getting filthy day by day, not even realistic from any point of angle, just like adopting a village policy. I was a huge fan but after what they have done to economics and development it is the worst govt I have ever witnessed. Just adverti t nothing else.
          Reply
          1. Santosh Saklecha
            Mar 24, 2018 at 4:48 pm
            Hello every body I understand that we are all concerned abt our own states it’s nice to see people commenting But atleast have the heart to say good and put ur recommendations before that only condemning others is what we all know Hence I sincere request is congratulate people who have atleast looked into it and then pass ur comments
            Reply
            1. Life is Song
              Mar 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm
              Yes thats good but central govt should implement this everywhere - we also voted for nda in 2014 what we get? Not even single station from punjab. Sorry but for next 10 years or more i dont think bjp will come to punjab so that means central gov wont do anything for us - there work is to develop all states not target their own states which have their own govt or going to have elections soon
              Reply
            2. Subbaiah Suresh
              Mar 24, 2018 at 3:04 pm
              Central Govt is not bothered about southern states. It allocates least funds when compared to northern states. The capital city has 3 railways station (Hyderabad, Kachiguda, Secunderabad) at least 1 station in this capital city is eligible for this but they deliberately do not want to develop and is purely due to DISCRIMINATION.
              Reply
              1. Shaila Joshi
                Mar 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm
                Discrimination is every where that’s why we r behind and not united but one big surprise that for NEET medical exam our PM is Gujarati still in Gujarat no laws for domicial .so our students will suffer and from other state easily students get admission . So don’t be upset for train routes which will be future planning but domicial rules for Gujarat will distroy students
                Reply
                1. Life is Song
                  Mar 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm
                  Southern states? Here states like punjab dont even have a single railway station there
                  Reply
                2. Aravindan R
                  Mar 24, 2018 at 2:43 pm
                  Karnataka just 3🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ Haha enjoy kannadigas... vote for bjp🙄🙄... learn something from andra
                  Reply
                  1. Syed Sarfraz
                    Mar 24, 2018 at 2:38 pm
                    Secunderabad Junction missed ?? One of Asia’s largest railway stations cannot be redeveloped??
                    Reply
                    1. Bhadra Mehta
                      Mar 24, 2018 at 1:23 pm
                      World class amenities is welcome but we hope that provision is made for proper upkeep and maintenance continuously...its okay if there is one amenity less but let’s have s y and practical approach to the development as suited to Indian conditions and mentality of passengers traveling by trains .Our railway stations are subject to high number of people using it.......so maintenance will be required in all spheres.keeping our fingers crossed to see non stinky dust free and silent railway platforms where only passengers are allowed and not a whole army of relatives.
                      Reply
                      1. Life is Song
                        Mar 24, 2018 at 12:50 pm
                        Good one not even a single station of punjab - oh yeah congress is there so no development- pathetic move
                        Reply
                        1. Siva Bandla
                          Mar 24, 2018 at 10:29 am
                          ha ha great for the states where there would be elections and political advantage needed .. no AP , . AND LOT OTHER STATES , ONLY 9 STATES WERE CONSIDERED APART ONE IN TS , GREAT GOING MODI THIS WILL DECREASE YOUR VOTE BANK . BUT WHY IN TN ?
                          Reply
                          1. Siva Bandla
                            Mar 24, 2018 at 10:31 am
                            sorry not seen first list
                            Reply
