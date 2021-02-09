With Eastern Railway becoming 100% electrified, Indian Railways eyes complete electrification by Dec 2023

The Eastern Railway zone has become 100 per cent electrified with the recent electrification of the Nimmita - New Farakka railway section in the state of West Bengal.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is moving towards the goal of complete electrification by December 2023. In the same order, the Eastern Railway zone has become 100 per cent electrified with the recent electrification of the Nimmita – New Farakka railway section in the state of West Bengal. According to the Railway Ministry, the move will increase the speed of rail as well as reduce the carbon footprint in the environment. Recently, Manoj Joshi, General Manager of Eastern Railways mentioned that there is all round developmental work by the national transporter and fund is no constraint for projects’ completion in West Bengal.

Joshi said an amount of Rs 19811.7 crores have been invested by Indian Railways o­n infrastructural works as well as Rs 710.3 crores o­n passenger amenities in the Eastern Railway zone during 2014-2020. During the period 2014-19, 661 kilometres of new line/double line /triple line/quadruple line was commissioned in West Bengal as compared to 335 kilometres during 2009-14. In comparison to 710 kilometres of electrification during 2009-14, 1290 kilometres of electrification work has been completed during the period of 2014-19. A total of 153 kilometres of railway electrification completed in West Bengal during 2019-20, he said.

According to Indian Railways, in the General Budget 2021-22 which was recently presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament, the Eastern Railway zone has obtained considerably good budgetary allocation in various developmental railway projects. For the financial year 2021-22, the total plan outlay is 10.86 per cent higher than that of last year’s fund allocation. According to the national transporter, the budgetary allocation, last year, was Rs 2273.69 crores for the Eastern Railway zone. For the financial year 2021-22, the fund allocation is Rs 2520.70 crores, the zonal railway stated.