Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to get 4th semi-high speed train soon – Know the routes and other details

Mumbaikars will get another Vande Bharat Express soon! This will be the fourth indigenous semi-high-speed train running from Mumbai. The new train will connect the financial capital with Goa. However, the date and time of its launch are not yet known. The move comes after Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve informed a delegation of legislators from Maharashtra.

Recently, the electrification of the Mumbai-Goa rail route has been completed. The new train service will begin after an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The operation of the blue and white color train between Mumbai and Goa will cut travel time and also boost tourism.

The Vande Bharat Express train is getting much popularity among passengers. The service of the country’s first semi-high-speed train was introduced four years back as an icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. The train also has a side recliner seat facility.

At present, 10 Vande Bharat Express trains are plying on different routes. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.

During the meeting, the delegation team also discussed various other issues concerning railways in Thane and Konkan region, raising the height of platforms to reduce the gap between them and trains, taking measures to prevent flooding due to the railway bridge at Mahad in Raigad, extension of Sawantwadi-Diva train service till Dadar, and rehabilitation of people residing along the railway tracks under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, etc.