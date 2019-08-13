This new Indian Railways locomotive runs at 180 kmph! Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express trains to get it soon

The new semi-high speed locomotive and been completely designed and developed indigenously by CLW.

Indian Railways’ ‘Make in India’ locomotive achieves 180 kmph speed! In a big boost for faster train travel, Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) has manufactured a new WAP-7HS locomotive that has achieved speeds of 180 kmph during its trials in the Kota division. According to CLW, the new WAP-7HS 30750 GZB shed semi-high speed locomotive can pull a 24-coach train passenger train at a speed of 160 kmph, as against the existing maximum speed of 140 kmph for a WAP-7 series locomotive. Indian Railways hopes to use these new series of indigenous WAP-7HS locomotives for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express category of premium trains.

The new semi-high speed locomotive and been completely designed and developed indigenously by CLW. From simulation and modelling to weight reduction, everything was done in-house by the locomotive manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways. According to CLW, the weight of this new WAP-7 series of locomotive was reduced by about 14 tonnes in order to enhance the speed potential of the unit. The gear ratio was changed from 3.6 (72:20) to 3.2 (70:22). Additionally, the manufacturing unit also carried out software modification in the WAP-7HS locomotive to optimise slip-slide control and traction effort.

Financial Express Online had in March 2019 reported about the new locomotive being rolled out by CLW for premium trains. The new WAP-7 HS locomotive is undergoing extensive trials before it can be put to service in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express trains.

Indian Railways has been stepping up focus on indigenous production of next-generation locomotives that can haul trains at faster speeds. The national transporter, led by railway Minister Piyush Goyal, is also looking to induct more electric locomotives to reduce the carbon footprint. This is also in line with the Indian Railways plans to carry out 100% electrification of all broad gauge lines.

Interestingly, the track infrastructure is also being simultaneously upgraded, especially on the two crucial arms of the Golden Quadrilateral – Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai. What this means from a passengers’ perspective is that premium trains will soon be able to attain speeds of 160 kmph.