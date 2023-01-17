Surendranagar-Rajkot rail project: Track doubling of Gujarat’s prestige project nears completion! Dwarka to get more accessible for pilgrims

The doubling of railway tracks between Surendranagar and Rajkot is almost done. According to the Ministry of Railways, the work on the 116.17 km long doubling project is 92% complete. Earlier, the deadline for the completion of the project was set till December 2022 but was later postponed to March 2023. With the amount of work that is going on in full swing, it is expected that the Indian Railways will successfully meet the March deadline.

The cost that was sanctioned for the project is around rs 1056.11 crore. The Indian Railway line, when done, is said to benefit the cotton ginning industry as well. It will also make Dwarka and Somnath more accessible to pilgrims.

The project is also very important for the people of Rajkot as the railway line will undoubtedly give a boost to the connectivity to Saurashtra’s commercial hub. The doubling of this railway track will also make freight traffic easier between Porbandar-Kanalus, Okha-Rajkot, Veraval-Rajkot, and Maliya Maiyana / Navalakhi-Dahinsara-Wankaner section.

Expediting Rail Infra in Gujarat!



Benefits: The line will benefit the cotton ginning industry and make Dwarka and Somnath more accessible to pilgrims pic.twitter.com/yegGleqZ46 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 17, 2023

The coming years will witness a lot of industrial development in the Saurashtra region and doubling of tracks between Surendranagar and Rajkot is an excellent beginning for this upcoming growth.

As of now, the single line has to carry the passenger as well as freight traffic originating and terminating between the above-mentioned sections including the Okha-Rajkot section, Porbandar-Kanlus section etc. As per reports, freight traffic that is coming from Sikka-Kanalus junction and Windmill-Jamnagar section, also take this route. This makes it quite a busy route with much potential of expanding and growing further. Once the railway tracks are doubled, balance will be restored.