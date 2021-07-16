RLDA invites bids for leasing land parcels in West Bengal, Assam

The deadline for bid submission is August 29, 2021.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing vacant railway land at Salt Golah, Howrah in West Bengal and for leasing of a vacant land parcel for residential-cum-commercial development at Ambari chowk in Guwahati, Assam.

The site in Howrah spans across an area of 88,300 sqm and is located on a 20-metre-wide highway along the Hooghly riverbank, at a distance of 1.5 km from Howrah Station. It is well connected through road and river transport. The built-up area offered is 2,64,900 sqm and the land parcel is proposed to be leased out for 99 years with a reserve price of Rs 448 crore. The pre-bid meeting was held earlier this month on July 7 and saw a good response from national and local developers.

The railway land parcel at Salt Golah, Howrah, can be used for residential cum commercial development. Water sports facilities can also be developed here. The lessee will be given controlled and regulated marketing rights and will be mandated to develop the site within ten years.

The land parcel in Guwahati spans 9,488.22 sqm and is situated in the heart of the city, at a prominent corner location of Ambari Chowk, about 1.30 km from Guwahati railway station. It has a potential BUA of 26,092.61 sqm and has a reserve price of Rs 69.90 crore for a lease term of 99 years. The online pre-bid conference conducted by RLDA on June 25, had 13 local and national developers participating in the meeting. The deadline for submission of e-bids is August 6, 2021.