No train delay! Indian Railways’ SWR claims 100% punctuality in running trains in beginning of 2021-22

Train Punctuality: Indian Railways sees record punctuality in the beginning of the financial year 2021-22! On 3 April 2021 and 4 April 2021, the South Western Railway zone has achieved the highest ever punctuality i.e. 100 per cent. All trains which were operational in South Western Railways on both days has run on punctual time and none of the trains lost punctuality, according to a statement issued by the zonal railway. South Western Railways has already surpassed the punctuality target of the Railway Ministry, which was set at 88 per cent during the financial year 2020-21. Around a year ago, South Western Railways has also achieved the distinction of the fourth position way back from the 16th position among all India zonal railways punctuality position out of 17 zones.

According to the zonal railway, this punctuality achievement is significant considering that South Western Railways is operating a total of 188 number of trains, which include 70 number of Holiday Special trains, 65 number of Mail / Express trains, and 53 Passenger Special trains. It further stated that this noteworthy achievement has been possible due to persistent efforts of Operating, Engineering as well as Signal and Telecom Departments of the zonal railway. South Western Railways’ General Manager, Gajanan Mallya has congratulated the team of officials and railway staff responsible for this feat and also exhorted them to maintain the train punctuality at top position in a bid to enhance the comfort and convenience of railway passengers.

For the first time in Indian Railways’ history, the national transporter had achieved 100 per cent punctuality of its passenger train services last year on 1 July 2020. Before this record, the previous best train punctuality record of Indian Railways was 99.54 per cent, achieved on 23 June 2020, when just one passenger train service got delayed.