New record! Indian Railways loads highest ever freight of 114.8 MT in May 2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Indian Railways’ freight loading and freight earnings continue to maintain the high momentum in the month of May 2021. For the month of May, Indian Railways recorded the highest ever freight loading on a mission mode, according to the Railway Ministry. In May 2021, the freight loading is 114.8 MT which is 9.7 per cent more than the freight loading of May 2019 (104.6 MT) for the same period. The crucial items transported last month includes 15.12 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 3.18 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 54.52 million tonnes of Coal, 3.68 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 5.61 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 4.2 million tonnes of Clinker as well as 5.36 million tonnes of Cement (excluding Clinker).

According to the Railway Ministry, an amount of Rs 11604.94 crore has been earned by Indian Railways from freight loading in the month of May 2021. In this month, wagon turn around time has seen an improvement of 26 per cent. The wagon turn around time in May 2021, is registered at 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 days in May 2019. The Railway Ministry further mentioned that in order to make Indian Railways’ movement of freight attractive, a number of concessions or discounts are also being given in the national transporter.

Besides, the ministry also informed that the speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing Indian Railways network. Improvement in freight speed leads to saving of costs for all stakeholders, the ministry said. The speed of freight in Indian Railways has doubled over the last 18 months. Around four zonal railways have registered freight trains’ average speed even above 50 km per hour. The ministry believes that certain sections offer good speed to freight trains due to geographical conditions. Last month, an average speed of 45.6 km per hour is registered by Indian Railways for freight trains which is 26 per cent more as compared to 36.19 km per hour for the same period.