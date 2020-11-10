New Pamban Bridge: Indian Railways’ first Vertical Lift Sea Bridge being fast-tracked; see spectacular pics

The construction work of the country's first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge is going in full swing.

New Pamban Bridge Rameswaram: Over the roaring seas, Indian Railways’ one of the most challenging infrastructure is coming up! The construction work of the country’s first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge is going in full swing, which will be linking Mandapam in the state of Tamil Nadu to Rameswaram at the Pamban island. According to the Railway Ministry, the development work on the Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge is being fast-tracked. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the upcoming New Pamban Bridge will enhance the convenience of pilgrims visiting the holy site of Rameswaram. Take a look at some spectacular photographs of the upcoming engineering marvel:

The New Pamban Bridge is being constructed with the help of modern technologies.

The New Pamban Bridge will be 2.07 km long in total. It is expected to be a boon for devotees and pilgrims who wish to embark on a spiritual tour to Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram, in the state of Tamil Nadu. Soon, the New Pamban Bridge would replace the old bridge which had played a major role in connecting Pamban Island with mainland India. An amount of Rs 280 crores is being spent on the construction of the New Pamban Bridge.

The 2.07 km long New Pamban Bridge is being constructed with the help of modern technologies. The interesting thing about this bridge is that its middle part gets lifted up to let ships pass through during travel. With the development of the new Pamban Bridge, it is being expected that tourism in this region will get a boost, as a large number of devotees come to visit the world-famous Rameshwaram Temple and Jyotirling every year.

Being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited, the new bridge will be over 2 km long with 100 spans of 18.3 metres, a navigational span of 63 metres, that will move vertically upwards, enabling movement of ships/steamers. To allow the movement of ships, the Scherzer span in the current bridge is operated manually. While electro-mechanical controlled systems will be installed in the upcoming new bridge, interlocked with the train control systems to offer seamless system connectivity.