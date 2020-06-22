Wow! Get ready for Indian Railways New Delhi railway station in a never-seen-before world-class look; details

The revamped New Delhi railway station will have separate entry and exit points for arriving and departing passengers. (Proposed artist impression of revamped NDLS)

New Delhi railway station set for an airport-style makeover! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is gearing up to roll out the ambitious Rs 6,500 crore revamp project of the New Delhi railway station. Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav has said that the RFQ or Request for Quotation for the New Delhi railway station redevelopment project will be invited in July. Financial Express Online had reported in February about Indian Railways big project to convert the busy New Delhi railway station into a world-class transit hub. The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) along with Northern Railway aims to redevelop the busy railway station in the national capital on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project will have commercial components such as the development of a hotel, offices and retail areas in order to make the project financially viable for private players. The first phase of the project will involve the redevelopment of around 110 acres of land.

New Delhi railway station redevelopment project: All you need to know

1. The revamped New Delhi railway station will have separate entry and exit points for arriving and departing passengers. Similar to airports, elevated access roads will be constructed around the congested New Delhi railway station area to allow for smooth access to the railway station.

2. The New Delhi railway station will have an elevated concourse and the 16 platforms and the station building will be refurbished. A multi-level car parking facility will also come up.

3. There will be a mezzanine level that will offer passengers facilities such as food courts, lounges and restrooms on the lines of airports.

4. The other associated components such as Indian Railways quarters, railway offices and social infrastructure will be redeveloped and handed over to the Northern Railways.

New Delhi railway station: Proposed artist impression

5. Out of the Rs 6,500 crore, Rs 5,000 crore is expected to be spent on station redevelopment activities and associated components, according to RLDA.

The New Delhi railway station redevelopment project is expected to be completed in a span of 4 years after it is awarded.