Nagpur Railway Station to be redeveloped; To increase seating capacity, parking facilities – Check details

Nagpur Junction Railway Station will soon be equipped with an enhanced waiting area and sitting capacity, a parking facility for two-wheelers and cars, 30 lifts, and 31 escalators to provide a world-class travel experience to passengers & boost socio-economic development in and around the station. The Indian railways in a tweet mentioned that the railway station will be built with the vision of New India.

Vintage Station, Modern Outlook!



The redeveloped station will accommodate 9000 passengers during peak hour traffic and will be constructed on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode.

The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) had on June 11 floated the tenders for the up-gradation of the station, which is expected to cost around Rs 536 crores. RLDA, which undertakes the development of railway lands has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony and station up-gradation, and multi-functional complexes.

According to Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, the re-developed station will be designed as a green building. It will also have a green building certification have various features such as solar panels and rain-water harvesting.

In the current scenario, the number of passengers at the Nagpur station is around 7,700 but after the station’s redevelopment, it will be able to accommodate over 9,700 passengers. The west side and east side buildings will be extended and the parking facility will be increased too. In addition, the station will have 30 lifts and 26 escalators.

The station is located at the junction of the Howrah-Mumbai, Delhi-Chennai, and Mumbai trunk lines of the Indian Railways. It is one of the busiest stations in the state and is classified as a non-suburban station. It belongs to A1 category stations and is one of the top 100 booking stations of Indian Railways.

Moreover, Heritage Conservation Committee has approved the redevelopment plan of Nagpur Railway station, to be conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). The plan proposes to minimize cross-movement and clutter during peak hours and segregate passenger flows in the railway station.