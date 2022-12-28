Kerala’s Ernakulam Junction Railway Station to have a facelift! Here’s how it’s going to turn out

Southern Railway’s Ernakulam Junction Railway station will be revamped with futuristic infrastructure to satisfy the needs of the railway passengers with a vision of the next four decades.

Ernakulam Junction Railway station (also known as Ernakulam South Station) is one the busiest stations in South India. Currently, it handles more than 1.96 crore passenger footfall annually. The redevelopment of the station will accommodate the exponential growth in passenger traffic for the upcoming years.

The façade of the railway station will be designed to reflect the vernacular architectural character of Kerala.

The zonal railway has awarded the EPC contract to Kolkata based M/s Bridge and Roof Company India Ltd, on July 13, 2022, at a cost of Rs 299.95 crores. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 24 months. The sanctioned cost for this project is Rs 444.63 crores. The work of Project Management Services (PMS) has been tasked to M/s PEMS Engineering Consultants, in joint venture with Balaji Railroad Systems Pvt Ltd.

Roadmap to revamp Ernakulam Junction Railway station

The redevelopment work will be carried out at Western and Eastern side of the existing station premise.

The western side of the premise will be demolished in three stages. The newly built structure will be at par with G+4 world class standards. It will house a ticketing area, lounges, escalators and lifts. It will have a skywalk to connect the railway station to Ernakulam South Metro station. There will be two concourses for segregation of entry and exit of passengers.

While, on the Eastern side, the railway authorities have planned a 3-storey Terminal Building (G+3 structure). The East Terminal building will have Railway offices, hospital and a passenger reservation counter.

There is also a proposal to build multi-level car parking (G+5 structure) to accommodate nearly 108 cars and 90 two-wheelers with EV charging facilities.