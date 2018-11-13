Kalka-Shimla rail: Indian Railways can now enjoy stunning views with a Europe-like Vistadome coach!

A Vistadome coach is similar to the glass ceiling coaches in European trains. The coaches provide passengers a panoramic view. (image: Piyush Goyal, FB)

Kalka-Shimla Train service: Planning a railway journey during winter holidays but not sure where to go? If yes, then here is something, which is going to cheer you up! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken a major step in a bid to provide a memorable experience to tourists especially those who are seeking a railway journey in the hills. The iconic Kalka-Shimla rail has been recently equipped with a Europe-like Vistadome coach. Moreover, through a post shared on Facebook, the Railway Minister informed that the train service ran its first trial trip recently.

According to Piyush Goyal, now with the train having a Vistadome coach, passengers taking a Kalka-Shimla rail ride will be able to soak in the “aesthetic landscape”. He stated that the newly converted coach will offer railway passengers better vision through the glass top ceiling. Not only will the train journey provide views of the mesmerizing natural beauty outside but will give an interesting glimpse of a narrow gauge railway section of Indian Railways. A Vistadome coach is similar to the glass ceiling coaches in European trains. The coaches provide passengers a panoramic view.

The well-known Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge rail section is a World Heritage Site of UNESCO. Interestingly, last month, the national transporter launched Hop-On-Hop-Off services in all train services running on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway section. The new Hop-On-Hop-Off service has been introduced by Ambala division, which falls under the Northern Zonal Railway, for tourists visiting over the world-famous Kalka-Shimla heritage railway section.

This new feature has been launched so that passengers could see all places of tourist’s interest on purchase of just one ticket, which could be purchased from any railway station of the Kalka-Shimla rail section. As per the fare structure, the ticket will cost Rs 500 for one day, Rs 800 for two days and Rs 1000 for three days. For a child (5 to 12 years), the ticket will cost Rs 250 for one day, Rs 400 for two days and Rs 500 for three days.