IRCTC Special trains update: Indian Railways to run more special trains from Delhi, says report

IRCTC special trains: A proposal has been sent by Indian Railways to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for running these 40 pairs of special trains, the report said.
IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways likely to operate more trains from Delhi in the coming days! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is likely to start operations of about 40 pairs of additional special train services from the national capital to several other cities across the country, according to an HT (Hindustan) report. A proposal has been sent by Indian Railways to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for running these 40 pairs of special trains, the report said. If approved, Indian Railways will soon announce these additional IRCTC special trains. According to the sources quoted in the report, Indian Railways is preparing an action plan on the number of passengers on these routes, ways to prevent COVID-19 spread and adequate means of investigation, expenses, etc. before these additional IRCTC special trains are operated. However, the decision regarding the halts and routes has not been taken yet.
According to the report, similar to earlier IRCTC special trains, the new services will also be sanitized regularly and to travel on these trains, passengers will have to arrive at the railway stations 90 minutes early. Before passengers start their journey, they will have to undergo thermal screening. Also, Indian Railways is thinking of ways to control the number of passengers at railway stations. The tickets for IRCTC special train services can be bought up to 120 days ahead. In these trains, some seats will be kept for passengers under the Tatkal quota system. Here is the list of expected special trains:
IRCTC Special Trains from Delhi:
- New Delhi- Amritsar train
- Old Delhi- Ferozepur train
- Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Porbandar train
- Delhi- Bhagalpur train
- New Delhi- Chandigarh train
- Delhi- Ghazipur city train to Ballia
IRCTC Special Trains to Delhi:
- Jodhpur- Delhi train
- Kamakhya- Delhi train
- Dibrugarh- New Delhi train
- Gorakhpur- Delhi train
- Indore- New Delhi train
- Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar, Kovid coach, this special train will go to Old Delhi
- Habibganj- New Delhi train
- Lucknow- New Delhi train
- Madhupur- Old Delhi train
IRCTC Special Trains via Delhi
- Kota- Dehradun- Nanda Devi train
- Dibrugarh- Amritsar train
- Dibrugarh- Lalgarh train
- Muzaffarpur- Porbandar train
- Yeshwantpur- Bikaner train
