IRCTC apps: Must-have Indian Railways Rail Connect, e-catering, Menu on Rails apps; know what to download

IRCTC Apps: In this modern era, everything comes handy with mobile apps. From ticket booking to grocery shopping, every day-to-day task can be completed with the help of a single click. Giving a boost to Modi government’s Digital India initiative, the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has also introduced several passenger-friendly mobile apps. With all these apps, not only has it become more convenient for passengers to book tickets or meals but it is also more accessible, thereby allowing passengers to book tickets from anywhere, anytime. Here are some IRCTC Android apps that you should consider having in your phone if you travel often:
- IRCTC Rail Connect: First launched as “IRCTC Connect” in 2014, the app was re-launched in the year 2017 as “IRCTC Rail Connect”. With the upgradation, the booking capacity was also increased from 2,000 tickets per minute to 20,000 tickets per minute. Besides booking, the app also supports other features including cancellation, tatkal booking, boarding point change among many others. IRCTC claimed that since January 2017, over 14 crore bookings have been made from it till date. Interestingly, IRCTC’s Rail Connect app has been recently awarded National award for “excellence in government process re-engineering for digital transformation”.
- IRCTC Tourism: Another useful app, which comes handy to those who wish to plan their vacations/holidays/stays through IRCTC. With IRCTC Tourism app, booking can be done for tour packages, stays- lounges, hotels, retiring rooms from anywhere, anytime. Also, bookings can be made for ‘Bharat Darshan’- one of the most affordable train packages. The IRCTC Tourism app supports several features including one-step login to existing users, guest login feature, book national and international tour packages at comparatively cheaper prices, cancel tickets etc.
- Food on Track: Train journeys are always incomplete without good food and for this, IRCTC has come up with its Food on Track app. This mobile app allows railway passengers to book their meals and get them delivered to their seats. To book meals, one has to enter the PNR, following which a wide range of food options is available to choose from. Interestingly, the Food on Track app also enables auto cancellation of meal in case of fully waitlisted/cancelled PNR. IRCTC has tied up with various branded restaurants and delivery chains for this.
- UTS on mobile app: The official Android ticketing mobile app of Indian Railways to book unreserved train tickets- UTS on mobile app has been developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) to promote paperless ticketing. With this, passengers can book unreserved tickets including normal booking, quick booking, platform tickets, season tickets and QR booking. Also, commuters can use the ‘show ticket’ feature to show their booked tickets to the TTE, which is available on off-line mode as well.
- Menu on Rails app: The Menu on Rails mobile app, which was launched last year, creates awareness among rail passengers about the food items along with their prices, which are served to them on their train journey. The app displays the menu of all types of trains that are running on the Indian Railways network where IRCTC catering service is available, including Humsafar Express, Shatabdi Express, Gatiman Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express and Tejas Express.
- IRCTC Air: IRCTC has made air ticket bookings simpler with its IRCTC Air mobile app. With this, passengers who wish to fly can book flight tickets from anywhere, anytime. The app allows flight bookings for travel within India and abroad at comparatively cheaper prices. It also supports the feature to book LTC flight tickets for holidays. Moreover, the app also stores all the previous flight searches along with other features.
