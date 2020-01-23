Indian Railways zone saves crores by operating most number of HOG-enabled trains on network! Details

A net savings of Rs. 32.22 crore has been recorded during the current financial year of 2019-2020, upto January 20, 2020

Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone achieves big success! This Indian Railways zone is operating the highest number of head-on-generation (HOG) system equipped LHB trains on the network! As many as 67 locomotives have been converted to HOG system-enabled ones over the Western Railways network, hauled by electric traction. The HOG technology is environment-friendly and helps in reduction in operating cost of trains. In this regard, a net savings of Rs 32.22 crore has been recorded during the current financial year of 2019-2020, upto January 20, 2020 and the total net saving during 2019-2020 is expected to be approximately Rs 45 crore, according to the WR zone.

In this conversion process, the WR zone has commissioned state-of-the-art WAP7 locomotives in which 25 kV overhead power supply line was converted to 750V. This has been done by the 500 KVA converters installed in the locomotives. These were transmitted through electrical couplers between the coaches to meet the electrical load of the trains. In the current financial year, the Western Railway zone has modified the electrical circuits in 34 rakes, which is the highest number on the Indian Railways network, by a railway zone. As on January 20, 2020 out of the 65 HOG system-compliant LHB rakes which are primarily owned by the WR zone, 51 modern LHB rakes are running in services of 49 regular trains through the HOG technology.

The HOG conversion work on the WR network was first started at the Mumbai Central Division of the zone in the month of November 2015, when the first rake of train number 12951/12952 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was converted to the HOG system. Since then, the conversion into HOG-enabled locomotives has increased progressively.

Moreover, the zone has been able to achieve a net savings of Rs 83.06 crore from December 2015 till January 20, 2020. The savings on energy bills has been through lower cost of electric energy which was drawn from overhead lines as compared to the cost of energy generated by operating the diesel generator (DG) sets installed in the power cars