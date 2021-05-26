Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to be completed on mission mode by 2023; details

The budget of the USBRL Project for the year 2021-22 is Rs 4200 crore.

USBRL Project: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently reviewed the progress of Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link Project through video conferencing. The minister appreciated that the USBRL Project work has been continued in April and May 2021 despite the current Covid-19 situation. Goyal further instructed the authorities to put in extra efforts in the coming months in order to make up for the loss of time due to the second wave of the pandemic. According to the Railway Ministry, the budget of the USBRL Project for the year 2021-22 is Rs 4200 crore. Declared as a National Project in 2002, the USBRL has 272 Km length from Udhampur to Baramulla, joining the valley of Kashmir with the rest of India.

The 25 km long Udhampur – Katra section was commissioned in July 2014. The 118 km long Quazigund – Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009. The 18 km long Banihal – Quazigund section was commissioned in June 2013 while the 111 km long Katra to Banihal section is still in progress and is expected to be completed by 2022-23. Here are some of the major achievements during April and May 2021: