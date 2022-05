Indian Railways to start Delhi-Lucknow Double Decker train service from this date; Check timings & halts

Delhi-Lucknow Double Decker: For the convenience and comfort of passengers travelling between Delhi and Lucknow, Indian Railways has decided to run a double-decker train service. The national transporter has announced to operate Anand Vihar- Lucknow Double Decker Train Service from 10 May 2022. According to details shared by the Northern Railway zone, Train Number 12583 Lucknow – Anand Vihar Terminal Double Decker and Train Number 12584 Anand Vihar Terminal – Lucknow Double Decker, will run four days a week. Following are the timings, halts and other details of Train Number 12583/12584 Lucknow – Anand Vihar Terminal – Lucknow Double Decker Train Service:

According to Northern Railways, Train Number 12583 Lucknow – Anand Vihar Terminal Double Decker will depart Lucknow at 04.55 AM on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 10 May 2022 till further notice and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 12.55 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, Train Number 12584 Anand Vihar Terminal – Lucknow Double will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 02.05 PM on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 10 May 2022 till further notice and will reach Lucknow at 10.30 PM on the same day.

In both directions, Train Number 12583/12584 Lucknow – Anand Vihar Terminal – Lucknow double decker train will halt at Moradabad, Bareilly and Ghaziabad railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has also announced to run Train Number 05425/05426 Gorakhpur – Ayodhya – Gorakhpur Unreserved Daily Special Train. Train Number 05425 Gorakhpur – Ayodhya unreserved daily special train will leave Gorakhpur at 07.10 AM and will reach Ayodhya at 01.15 PM on the same day with effect from 02 May 2022 till further notice. In the return direction, Train Number 05426 Ayodhya – Gorakhpur unreserved daily special train will leave Ayodhya at 01.45 PM with effect from 02 May 2022 till further notice and will reach Gorakhpur at 07.15 PM on the same day.