Indian Railways to give Anand Vihar railway station a new airport-style makeover soon; check top 10 features

Anand Vihar railway station set for a new makeover! Under Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways’ ambitious station redevelopment plan, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) will soon be working on giving the Anand Vihar railway station a new look that will be similar to any airport. Revamping railway stations to not just look but also offer airport-like seamless travel experience is a big step taken by IRSDC. The corporation is taking up the Rs 224.48 crore project for the redevelopment of the Anand Vihar railway station which is expected to be completed in 2 years and 9 months after the project is awarded. Railway officials told Financial Express Online that the Anand Vihar Station is being awarded on the EPC or Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode.

The move is a part of a plan proposed by Indian Railways where retail spaces in and around the stations will help generate non-fare revenues. However, similar to airports, the railway stations will charge some user fee as well, which according to IRSDC will be quite nominal.

Anand Vihar railway station redevelopment: Top 10 features

1. The design of Anand Vihar railway station will be environment-friendly. The station will be redeveloped with adequate capacity for future growth.

2. Arrival and departure of the passengers will be separated. IRSDC has proposed an airspace concourse that will passengers catch train and subways will be used for all arriving passengers to leave the station. The movement between passengers will be made conflict-free.

3. For quality waiting time, shops and food stalls will be opened, similar to airports.

4. The waiting area will be made more comfortable with enough space.

5. The station will have space planned in a logical manner depending on passenger requirements.

6. For vertical circulation, there will be adequate stairs as well as escalators.

7. Train operations and infrastructure maintenance will also be modernised. For guiding passengers, there will be maps, signages and train information systems.

8. The station will be made “Divyang friendly” and will allow smooth movement of physically challenged as well as adults. For those who are visually impaired, Tactile and Braille guidance will be provided.

9. The station systems will be integrated with public transport.

10. Security systems will also be integrated and advanced. There will be emergency evacuation in case of fire/ accidents.

Apart from Anand Vihar railway station, there are other stations as well that have been shortlisted by IRSDC for revamping. These include railway stations at Chandigarh, Bijwasan, Gandhinagar, Habibganj and New Delhi. Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh is slated to be the first station in India with advanced facilities.