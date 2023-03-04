Indian Railways to adopt Artificial Intelligence and Quantum computing technology for its rapid transformation

Indian Railways is set to adopt the latest technologies and innovations for its mega transformation across the country. In this context, to catch up with the rest of the world, the railways will now focus on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum computing technology for its modernization.

Speaking at a technical seminar for the Ministry of Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed the need to adopt the latest technologies for the development of the national transporter. He also emphasized exploring the options of integrating data analytics to transform the railway network.

“Government is clear in its objective for clear focus, intent, flexibility, open-mindedness and sense of purpose to do things which are Desh Ke Hit Mein aur Railways Ke Hit Mein,” Vaishnaw said.

The seminar has been organized by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) at New Delhi’s National Rail Museum. Apart from Vaishanw, the seminar was attended by senior officers of the railway board, zonal and divisional railways, and industry partners.

For live tracking of trains, the CRIS has collaborated with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Real Time Train Information System (RTIS) project. This will help the national transporter as well as the passenger to locate the trains. The railways are also deploying Satcom & Satnav-based IoT devices on the trains.

How data analytics will help Railways?

The use of data analytics will prove to be beneficial for the various operations of the Indian Railways and is of immense importance. The integration of data analytics will improve maintenance, enhance the efficiency of train schedules, and reduce operational costs. By analyzing data, the railways can predict the demand for trains and plan to provide adequate resources, thereby it can reduce congestion and minimizing delays. It will also play an important role in enhancing the passenger experience by providing better services. Using the technology, the railways will be able to identify the busiest routes and can plan better intermodal transportation to ensure efficient and seamless transportation services.