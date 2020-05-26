Indian Railways runs more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains till 25 May; over 40 lakh passengers transported

On 24 May 2020, a total of 237 Shramik Special trains were run moving 3.1 lakh passengers.

Shramik Special trains: Indian Railways has been running Shramik Special trains from 1 May 2020 for the movement of migrants, pilgrims, students, tourists, and others who are stranded at different places. As of 25 May 2020, till 10:00 AM, as many as 3,060 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized from various states across the nation, according to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry. Thus, more than 40 lakh railway passengers have reached their destinations by these Shramik Special train services. As many as 2,608 train services out of 3,060 Shramik Special Trains, have been terminated, while 453 trains are on the run. On 24 May 2020, a total of 237 Shramik Special trains were run moving 3.1 lakh passengers.

According to the release, these 3,060 Shramik Special trains originated from various states across India. The top five states or union territories from where maximum Shramik Special trains originated are Gujarat (853 Shramik Special trains), Maharashtra (550 Shramik Special trains), Punjab (333 Shramik Special trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Shramik Special trains), Delhi (181 Shramik Special trains).

These Shramik Special Train services were terminated in various states across the country. The top five states where maximum Shramik Special trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,245 Shramik Special trains), Bihar (846 Shramik Special trains), Jharkhand (123 Shramik Special trains), Madhya Pradesh (112 Shramik Special trains), Odisha (73 Shramik Special trains).

Other than Shramik Special trains, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry is also operating 15 pairs of special AC train services from 12 May 2020 onwards. In addition to these trains, recently the ministry also announced to run 200 train services with effect from 1 June 2020. The 200 trains will be fully reserved trains, comprising of both AC/Non AC coaches and the general class coaches of these trains will have reserved seats. However, these trains will not have unreserved coaches.