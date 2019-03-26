Forget Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto! These new premium Indian Railways trains are game-changers

The new trains have been provided with several modern features to optimize passenger comfort.

New Indian Railways trains: Over the last few years, Indian Railways has launched various new premium trains in order to enhance the travel experience of railway passengers. The new trains have been provided with several modern features to optimize passenger comfort. With so many modern aircfrat-like facilities and amenities, the new trains are easily a more luxurious and upgraded version of years old Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express trains of Indian Railways. From engine-less Vande Bharat Express to the popular Humsafar Express, we take a look at some new Indian Railways trains that will make you forget the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis:

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways fastest Train 18 or the Vande Bharat Express was flagged off last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been conceptualised as a Shatabdi-killer! The train manufactured under ‘Make in India’ is the country’s first semi-high speed engine-less train, which has been provided with various world-class passenger amenities. The train, which has a maximum speed of 160 kmph, completes a journey between New Delhi and Varanasi in around eight hours. The train has 16 coaches in total with Chair Car configuration with 2 Executive Chair Car coaches and 14 Chair Car coaches. The trains has many modern features such as on-board wifi entertainment, bio-vacuum toilets, GPS based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, rotating chairs etc.

Humsafar Express: Another premium train – Humsafar Express was first introduced in December 2016. The fully air-conditioned AC-3 tier train service, Humsafar Express train, has been equipped with several modern features like GPS-based Passenger Information and Announcement system, fire and smoke detection and suppression system, mobile and laptop charging points, CCTV cameras, comfortable seats, LCD display above compartment doors in the aisle, integrated braille display, fire retardant curtains, etc. So far, many Humsafar Express trains have been introduced including Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express, Patna-Banaswadi Humsafar Express, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express among others.

Tejas Express: Another premium train introduced by Indian Railways- Tejas Express AC chair car service is a state of the art train, which is capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph. The train which runs on the Mumbai-Goa route has many ultra modern aircraft-like amenities such as personalised LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, modular bio-toilets, on board WiFi facility, comfortable seats etc. Interestingly, the train also boasts aircraft-like attendant calling buttons as well as adjustable personalised reading lights above every seat. The train runs 3 days a week between Mumbai and Karmali during monsoon and 5 days a week during non-monsoon period.

UDAY Express: The ‘UDAY’ Express which stands for Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri was flagged off last year, connecting Bengaluru in Karnataka to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The ‘luxury’ double-decker train was launched with an aim to cater to business travellers. The train has been provided with various passenger-friendly amenities including infotainment system with WiFi facility, Passenger Information System based on GPS, modular fittings in the toilets, diffused LED lighting, solar reflective coating on the roof, artistically designed seat covers, armrests as well as window glasses, spray painted luggage racks, renewed -roller blinds etc.