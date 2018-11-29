Indian Railways launches Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train for end-to-end connectivity; details here

The train will provide end-to-end connectivity between the two cities.

Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train: Planning to take holy dips in the river Ganga? If yes, then you would be delighted to know that a new train has been introduced especially to facilitate pilgrims. In a bid to ferry devotees to the holy city of Varanasi for taking dips in the river Ganga and paying their respect to Lord Vishwanath, Indian Railways has started a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train connecting Varanasi to Buxar. The train will provide end-to-end connectivity between the two cities. The MEMU train, which was flagged off by Minister of State of Railways Manoj Sinha via video conferencing has 16 coaches.

To reach Varanasi, people from Buxar can start their train journey at 6:15 AM and reach the city in Uttar Pradesh by 9:45 AM. According to Sinha who was quoted in a PTI report, after reaching the city by 10:00 AM, people can visit Lord Vishwanath for ‘darshan’, take a dip in the river Ganga, start their return journey by 6:45 PM and reach Buxar by 10:00 PM.

The Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train, which has the capacity to carry 1,500 people will cover many towns and cities on its way. En route, the MEMU train will halt at Chausa, Gahmar, Usiakhas Halt, Karahiya Halt, Bhadaura, Barakalan, Dildarnagar, Darauli, Zamania, Dheena, Sakaldiha, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kuchman, Vyasnagar and Kashi. The Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train will run on daily basis and will cover a total distance of 111 Km between the two cities.

Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey who was also present on the occasion said that the direct train will be helpful for people travelling to Kashi. Further to this, he also mentioned that a lot of development works have been carried out in Buxar during the tenure of this government. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry sanctioned four ROBs in Buxar, he added.