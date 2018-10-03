Indian Railways is planning to remove weighing machines from railway stations in this state

Indian Railways has decided to remove the card-ticket weighing machines from all railway stations across Maharashtra.

Remember the time when we all used to eagerly wait to check our weight on the multicolour-lit kiosks at Indian Railways stations, every time while boarding a train? Indian Railways has now decided to remove these card-ticket weighing machines from all the railway stations across Maharashtra, according to an HT report. These machines, decorated with colourful lights, spinning wheels, and music were a huge attraction among railway users, both young and old. Indian Railways introduced these machines on its stations in the late 1950s.

Passengers who wanted to check their weight used to stand on them and insert a coin. Then the wheels inside the glass display case rotated and a small card was dispatched from the machine, displaying his/her weight. Also, these cards sometimes used to feature images of Bollywood stars or motivational messages. These colourful machines, a major source of attraction for Indian Railways passengers, cost an anna (6.25 paise) for a ticket earlier and charged Rs 2 till recently.

According to officials, who were quoted in the report, while the machines were outsourced, the tickets were supplied by the printing press at Byculla in Mumbai and in Kolkata, owned by the national transporter. Railway stations of both Western Railway and Central Railway had these card-ticket weighing machines but after the introduction of digital weighing scales, the use of these machines reduced, forcing Indian Railways to discontinue them.

In the 1980s, with the advent of computers, the ticketing process was computerized, forcing the national transporter to put an end to printing card tickets altogether. Also, restrictions were brought on the weighing machines as well. A Western Railways official was quoted in the report saying that the removal of card ticket weighing machines started in the year 2013 after it was discovered that railway passengers were not using them anymore.

The report also stated during a cleanliness drive undertaken in the month of September, the Central railways removed these machines completely. SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Central Railways, informed that weighing machines, old automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM), as well as other old furniture and materials that were not being used, have been discarded by the national transporter.