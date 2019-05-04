Indian Railways gives a ravishing makeover to Bellampalli station along with many new facilities; see pics

Bellampalli railway station redevelopment: Indian Railways gives a ravishing makeover to Bellampalli station! One of the prominent Indian Railways stations in Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway zone, the Bellampalli station is categorized as Non Suburban Grade- 5 (NSG- 5) station. On an average, the station sees a footfall of 4,200 per day. Each day, Bellampalli station handles a total of 13 express trains and 8 passenger trains. Considering its importance, the national transporter has upgraded the railway station by providing several passenger facilities. Here are the major upgradation works, that have been carried under the station's redevelopment and beautification initiative: The facade of the station building has been beautified by depicting the local art and culture. By enhancing the grandeur and aesthetics, a major facelift has been given to the entire station building. As per the requirement and convenience of passengers, general booking, enquiry and reservation counters have been improved. Waiting halls have been renovated with new flooring. Also, the seating capacity has been increased to meet the requirements of sleeper class, AC class and general class passengers. For easy mobility of vehicles and railway passengers, the circulating area of the station has been developed as well. Small stretches of gardens have been developed in the circulating area in order to make the surrounding areas rich in greenery. Solar Panels have been set up on the station building's rooftop to harness the solar energy. The surface of the platforms has been upgraded with fine dressed flooring. Also, the platform walls have been painted with murals. Divyang friendly toilets have been developed and the facility of cool drinking water has been provided on platforms. Also, for the convenience of railway passengers, cover over platforms has been extended. Additionally, electronic train indication, as well as coach indication boards and signage boards have been provided. The Railway Ministry recently renovated many stations including New Delhi railway station, Kurnool City station, Patna Junction, Haridwar Junction, Jaipur Junction, Kamakhya Junction, Lonavala station, Manduadih station, Sainagar Shirdi station, Mathura Junction among others.