Indian Railways eyes common line system in Delhi-NCR; trains won’t wait for green signal during peak hours

Indian Railways looks to decongest its network for passengers' convenience. In a recent development, the Delhi railway division is considering the development of the 'common line system' for its zonal network. According to a recent Dainik Bhaskar report, the officials of the Delhi Division have prepared the proposal and sent it to Northern Railways zone. If the permission from the zone is granted, then the trains operating under this division will not have to wait for the green light on the outer signals. A railway official was quoted in the report saying that if the project gets a nod from the authorities, the first 'common line system' will be implemented between the railway line of Delhi and Sahibabad in the national capital region. What is the advantage of this common line system? Once the common line system is developed, it will be possible to run trains in any direction from any railway line. Railway officials stated that the passengers will be greatly benefited. They added that after the receipt of the proposal, the signal telecom department will work on the scheme. According to Indian Railways officials, the number of trains coming from Ghaziabad to New Delhi are very high during the peak morning hours, but the trains going back from Ghaziabad to New Delhi are less, hence, the route remains largely empty. Once the common line system is implemented, the authorities will have the option to send the trains back on the empty line in the same direction. Indian Railways is also planning to upgrade all the MEMU trains on the Golden Quadrilateral with next-generation Train 18-style MEMUs. These self-propelled train sets having underslung equipment, allow faster acceleration and deceleration. With the inclusion of these trains, the railway authorities hope to decongest the Golden Quadrilateral with smooth and faster movement of trains.